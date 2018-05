Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin of the completion of the operation for recapture of ancient city Palmira from ISIS terrorists with the support of Russian air forces.

Report informs, spokesman of Russian president Dmitry Peskov told.

ISIS terrorists first seized the city in May 2015.

They were pushed out of Palmira in March 2016, but reestablished control over the city in December.