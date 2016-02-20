 Top
    Syrian peace talks to resume on February 25 in Montreux

    The proximity talks on Syrian reconciliation under UN aegis will resume in the Swiss city

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Randa Kassis, a senior member of the moderate Syrian opposition delegation at the talks said that intra-Syrian talks will resume in the Swiss city of Montreux on February 25.

    "I have received a confirmation from the organizing committee that the February 25 date is still in force, all logistics for talks have been prepared in the Swiss city of Montreux," Randa Kassis, president of the Movement of the Pluralistic Society, said.

