Syrian talks in Geneva may start early September

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva may begin early September.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Head of Cairo opposition platform delegation Firas Khalidi told that relevant negotiations underway.

"We do not yet have a clear agenda for the dates. There are talks that the round in Geneva will be held on September 7," Khalidi said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier said that he was expecting the start of a new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva in the first half of September.