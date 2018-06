Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian opposition delegation will not sign the Astana meeting communique drawn up by the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

Report informs referring to the TASS, said Yahya al-Aridi, an opposition spokesman.

"There will be no signing," he said.

"The guarantor countries, that is, Russia, Turkey and maybe Iran, will just release a document", he added.