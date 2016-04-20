Syrian opposition walks out of Geneva peace talks

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Some opposition leaders have withdrawn from peace talks in Geneva after airstrikes in Syria killed 44 people. The deadliest violence since a ceasefire started in February could torpedo the stalling talks, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

This week's negotiations between UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, a regime delegation and opposition delegates in Geneva were meant to focus on Syria's political future, as the UN pushes a plan involving a transitional authority, a new constitution and eventual elections.

But the fate of President Bashar al-Assad has been the key sticking point, with the opposition insisting he must go and the regime refusing to countenance any discussion of this.

The partial truce brokered by the US and Russia in February had led to a dramatic drop in violence, but a recent surge in fighting, especially around the country's second-largest city, Aleppo, has renewed fears of a total collapse of the peace talks.