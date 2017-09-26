Syrian foreign minister: We are for Iraq's territorial integrity and don't accept 'referendum'

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "After defeating ISIS, we can discuss the issue of granting autonomy to Kurds in Syria”.

Report informs, Syrian foreign minister Walid Muallem said in an interview with the Russia Today.

He commented on the referendum, was held in the northern Iraqi provinces at the initiative of regional government.

“We reject any action that leads to fragmentation of Iraq. This step is unacceptable and we do not recognize it,” he added.