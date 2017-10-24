Syria seizes largest Daesh warehouse of weapons

© Al Waght

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The largest Daesh storehouse captured by the Syrian armed forces in the city of Al Mayadin, in the east of Syria, contained the latest examples of NATO weapons from the United States, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Brigadier General of the Syrian Arab Army Hasan Suhail told reporters.

"It will take us at least six days to take out all these trophies left here by Daesh fighters after their escape. There are a lot of weapons and various foreign made means of communication," Suhail said.

After its liberation, the Syrian military's trophies included small arms and anti-tank weapons, artillery pieces and shells, homemade mines, as well as tanks and armored personnel carriers previously seized by terrorists from the Iraqi army. The bulk of the terrorist arsenal consists of weapons from NATO countries.

Al Mayadin was a logistics center with a well-organized system of warehouses and workshops.