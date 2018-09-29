 Top
    Syria opens checkpoint at Jordanian border

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nasib checkpoint at the Syrian-Jordanian border has resumed its work, Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud said.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the Nasib checkpoint at the country's border with Jordan had been reopened for trucks and transit traffic.

    "The Syrian government opened the Nasib checkpoint on [Saturday] morning for trucks and transit transport going to and from Jordan, through Syria," Hammoud said.

    The border crossing plays a crucial role for the transit of goods among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.

