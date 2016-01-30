Syria conflict: Key opposition group to join Geneva talks

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The main Syrian opposition group has said it will join peace talks that have opened in Geneva, Report informs citing the BBC.

The Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) earlier said it would only join if Syrian government forces ended their air strikes and blockades.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura has already met the Syrian government's delegation in the Swiss city.

More than 250,000 people have died and 11 million have fled their homes in almost five years of war in Syria.

A delegation of 17 negotiators and 25 others from the opposition HNC is due to arrive in Geneva on Saturday evening, AFP news agency reports.

Farrah el-Atassi, an activist close to the HNC, told Reuters the team would talk to Mr de Mistura but would not negotiate directly with the Syrian government.

She told the BBC that the opposition would focus on humanitarian relief and the release of political prisoners.