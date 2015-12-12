Syria: at least 22 killed and over 70 injured in terror attack - UPDATED

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over 22 people were killed in a massive blast in the Syrian city of Homs near a hospital.

At least 22 people were killed and over 70 injured in the explosion near a charity association and the al-Ahli hospital in the center of the Syrian city of Homs, a source in the hostpital said Saturday.

Most of the injured are in critical condition, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

***16:10

Syria: at least 8 dead, 25 injured in terror attack in Homs

At least 8 people have been killed and 25 injured after at least one car bomb exploded near a hospital in central Homs in western Syria, Report informs referring to Reuters, the Sana news agency said.

Syrian state television described the attack as "two large terrorist explosions".

The incident happened near a hospital in the al-Zahra neighborhood of the city. The area has seen several bombings, as it's home to the Alawite minority, to whom the ruling elite in Syria belongs.

The casualty count may rise as emergency services are responding to the attack.

The western Syrian city was targeted as government and rebel forces contesting the city agreed this week to establish a ceasefire, a move touted as a major breakthrough for a political reconciliation in Syria.

The bombing in Homs happened days after a triple car bombing in the predominantly Kurdish Al Hasakah province, which claimed some 60 lives and left dozens injured.