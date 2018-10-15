Syria and Israel agree to reopen vital crossing after 4-year closure

© РИА "Новости"

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The only official border crossing point of Israel and Syria Quneitra is opened after a break of several years, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A solemn opening ceremony was held at the checkpoint on the Syrian side attended by the officials, Russian and Syrian military, UN representatives, as well as doctors of the Red Cross and Crescent, who deployed the point of medical care here.

The flag of Syria was raised on the Syrian side. The ceremony ended with the passage of UN vehicles through the neutral zone towards Israel.

The Israeli military reported that they opened the border crossing after a 4-year break. At the first stage, the checkpoint will be used only by the UN blue helmets.