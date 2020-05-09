Top

Switzerland's COVID-19 tally surpasses 30 thousand

In Switzerland, 44 more people tested positive for a new type of coronavirus over the past day, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic has increased to 30,251 people.

Moreover, six patients fell victim to the virus disease during the last day, bringing the death toll reached 1,532.

The most positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the cantons of Caux, Geneva, as well as Zürich and Ticino.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.

