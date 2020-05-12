Switzerland’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,380

Switzerland has reported 36 new COVID-19 cases per day, bringing the total tally to 30,380 since the outbreak in the country, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health of the country, the country confirmed 36 positive cases and 18 deaths on May 12. Thus, the total number of positive cases was 30,344, while 1,561 people died.

As noted, the country has so far conducted 16,852 tests (4039 per day) to detect COVID-19, 11% of which showed a positive result. Vaud (5,463 cases), Geneva (5,163 cases), Zurich (3,444 cases) and Ticino (3,233) remain the most infected cantons.