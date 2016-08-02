Switzerland refuses to join the European Union

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Switzerland refused to join the European Union.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Council of the EU, representing the member states of the European Union, last week received a formal notice from Switzerland on withdrawal filed application for membership in the institutions on the basis of which the European Union has been established.

Notably, in 1992, Switzerland has applied to join the EU. However, in the same year in a referendum the Swiss voted against joining the European Economic Area and the integration process has stopped.