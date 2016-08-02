 Top
    Close photo mode

    Switzerland refuses to join the European Union

    In this regard, the country has introduced a formal notice

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Switzerland refused to join the European Union.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Council of the EU, representing the member states of the European Union, last week received a formal notice from Switzerland on withdrawal filed application for membership in the institutions on the basis of which the European Union has been established.

    Notably, in 1992, Switzerland has applied to join the EU. However, in the same year in a referendum the Swiss voted against joining the European Economic Area and the integration process has stopped.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi