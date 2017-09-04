Switzerland may mediate for problem settlement on Korean peninsula

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Swiss Confederation is ready to fulfill its traditional role of the mediator in the settlement of the problem on the Korean Peninsula.

Report informs citing the TASS, President of Switzerland Doris Leuthard said on Monday at a press conference in Bern. Commenting on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, she said: “I guess Switzerland's stance like Sweden’s position is that we are ready to offer our role of good services performing as a mediator.”

Doris Leuthard assessed the situation on the Korean Peninsula as “very serious crisis” highlighting that now, “it is indeed time for a dialogue”.