Swedish prosecutor's office drops investigating case of WikiLeaks founder

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Swedish prosecutor stops preliminary investigation on charges of raping the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

Report informs referring to the Reuters.

"Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny decided to stop the preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange”, prosecutor's office stated.

Notably, earlier J. Assange published his testimony to Swedish prosecutor's office. In a covering letter, founder of WikiLeaks noted that he has not been charged yet, and declared his complete innocence.

On August 20, 2010, Sweden has issued an arrest warrant for Assange. He was accused of sexual harassment and rape. In 2011, the British court decided to extradite Assange to Sweden. In 2012, Assange, who was under a written undertaking not to leave the country, took refuge in the embassy of Ecuador in London and asked the leadership of the Latin American country for a political asylum.