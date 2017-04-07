Swedish PM Lofven: Stockholm incident is a terror attack - VIDEO

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people, Swedish police said.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says one person has been arrested. He said all indications point to the incident being “a terror attack.”

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene and the Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

According to the latest report by local media, 5 persons were killed.