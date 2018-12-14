Swedish parliament rejects proposed government again

© Sputnik Italia https://report.az/storage/news/94c14a90d42ae99b8d25cc33b886d91f/4bfaecc3-6355-4949-a8ff-ed9876c0acbd_292.jpg

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Swedish lawmakers on Friday rejected proposals for caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven form a center-left government, more than three months after elections that left the country in political limbo.

The Riksdagen voted 200-116 to reject a minority coalition of Lofven's Social Democrats — Sweden's largest party — and the left-leaning Greens.

Friday's vote was the second of a possible four before Speaker Andreas Norlen must call new elections.

He said he would announce next week what the next step will be, adding that informal talks with the party leaders would be held in the coming days.

I can see the parties in Riksdagen moving Sweden closer to a new election and I will do everything I can to prevent it. But should the parties choose a new vote to have a new government, I will not stand in the way," Norlen said in a statement.

Notably, on September 25, the Parliament opposed the extension of Lofven powers as head of the Cabinet. On November 14, the deputies also rejected the candidacy of the Chairman of Moderate coalition party Ulf Kristersson.