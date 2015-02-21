Swedish journalist missing in Syrian-Turkish border

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A Swedish freelance journalist has gone missing in the Syrian-Turkish border area, Report informs citing foreign media.

The journalist was not identified but was described as in his 30s. He had planned to enter an area of Syria controlled by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants via the Turkish town of Gaziantep but had not been heard of for four days, the paper reported.

A Swedish foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment.