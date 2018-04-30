 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sweden arrests 3 people suspected preparing terrorist attack

    Level of terrorist threat in the country remains at the 3rd level

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were arrested in Sweden on suspicion of preparation of terrorist crime, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    According to the Swedish Prosecutor's Office, the police carried out operations in several places in the morning – in the North of the country and in the vicinity of Stockholm. Beside arrested, several others were taken to the police for questioning.

    Related with arrest, the Swedish security police SÄPO reported that the level of terrorist threat in the country remains at the third level out of five.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi