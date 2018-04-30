Sweden arrests 3 people suspected preparing terrorist attack

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were arrested in Sweden on suspicion of preparation of terrorist crime, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Swedish Prosecutor's Office, the police carried out operations in several places in the morning – in the North of the country and in the vicinity of Stockholm. Beside arrested, several others were taken to the police for questioning.

Related with arrest, the Swedish security police SÄPO reported that the level of terrorist threat in the country remains at the third level out of five.