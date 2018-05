Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ A suspect in extremism during the detention wounded two police officers with gunfire in the overseas department of France on the island of Reunion.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

In response to the shooting, police opened fire and neutralized the gunman.

The alleged extremist was hospitalized with serious wounds.

The investigation of the incident is carried out by anti-terror prosecutor office in Paris.