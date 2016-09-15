Suspect in arson of mosque arrested in US

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 32-year-old man has been arrested over last Sunday's fire attack on a Florida mosque, which was attended by the Orlando nightclub gunman.

Report informs citing the BBC, Joseph Michael Schreiber faces at least 30 years in prison if convicted on charges of arson with a hate crime enhancement, said authorities.

The suspect allegedly made multiple anti-Muslim posts on social media.

The Islamic Center of Fort Pierce was heavily damaged in the fire, which was set on the anniversary of 9/11.

Omar Mateen, who occasionally went to the mosque, shot dead 49 people in Pulse nightclub in June before being killed.