Suspect charged in U.S. Capitol gun scare

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Capitol Police shot a man Monday after he drew what appeared to be a weapon and pointed it at officers during security screening at the Capitol Visitor Center, a police official said, Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal.

Police have identified the suspect as Larry Dawson and believe that the weapon he brandished may have been a pellet gun as opposed to an actual firearm, according to a law-enforcement official.

Mr. Dawson, who has identified himself as a preacher from the Nashville, Tenn., area, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer while armed. Mr. Dawson was in stable but critical condition Monday night and was to appear in the District of Columbia Superior Court upon his release from the hospital, police said.

A bystander suffered minor injuries and no police officers were injured, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said.

Mr. Verderosa said Mr. Dawson was already known to law enforcement for frequenting the Capitol grounds and that investigators believe the incident was an isolated criminal act.