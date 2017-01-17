Survey: More than half of Americans support Obama before he leaves White House

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fifty-eight percent of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as his second term nears its end.

Report informs citing the results of survey held by Gallup, American research-based, global performance-management consulting company.

The survey shows Obama’s rating dropped slightly after a long-term consecutive rise. The latest figure, along with the 61% and 62% favorable ratings Obama received in the weeks after the 2016 election. His favorable rating by the end of 2015 was around 50%.

Obama's favorable rating reached its high point of 78% as he approached his first inauguration in January 2009. The outgoing president's favorability hit a low point at 42% after the 2014 midterm elections.

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted January 4-8, 2017, with a random sample of 1,032 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.