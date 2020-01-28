Supreme Court allows White House to proceed with 'wealth test’ rules for immigrants

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to begin implementing new “wealth test” rules making it easier to deny immigrants residency or admission to the United States because they have used or might use public-assistance programs. Report informs referring to The Washington Post.

The decision, issued in response to an emergency petition by the administration, lifts a nationwide injunction imposed by a district judge in New York. That means the government can begin applying the new standards, which critics say would place a burden on poor immigrants from non-English-speaking countries, while legal challenges continue in lower courts. The opinions of the judges were divided: five people supported, four opposed.

“This decision allows the Government to implement regulations effectuating longstanding Federal law that newcomers to this country must be financially self-sufficient and not a ‘public charge’ on our country and its citizens,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Notably, the White House tightened the rules for issuing green cards back in August 2019. The order was supposed to take effect in mid-October, but the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York blocked the order.The new rules significantly expand the list of factors that influence the decision to refuse to issue a green card.For example, use of Medicaid preferential health insurance and participation in a food stamp program will be considered.It is also noted that about 544 thousand migrants apply for green cards annually, while 382 thousand people can be affected by changes.