 Top

Suicide bombing in southern Afghanistan leaves at least 8 soldiers dead

Suicide bombing in southern Afghanistan: at least 8 soldiers killed

At least eight Afghan soldiers and an assailant were killed in a suicide car bombing in the country's southern province of Helmand on Monday, Report informs citing TASS.

"One terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a security forces' checkpoint in Toor Pul locality of Nad Ali district on Monday morning. The initial information found that eight security force members were killed,".

The official who declined to be named noted that the bomber was killed on the spot, two security personnel went missing following the blast.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi