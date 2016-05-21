Suicide bomber targets US military convoy in Afghanistan

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber has targeted a convoy of US soldiers in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission confirmed.

Report informs referring to the Khaama Press news agency, the incident took place in the Bagram district of northern the Baghlan province. A suicide bomber rammed a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device into the convoy.

"We can confirm that one coalition vehicle was struck by an IED [Improvised Explosive Device] this morning in the vicinity of Bagram," the Resolute Support mission said, as quoted by the news agency.

According to the media outlet, the Taliban militants claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying that it caused numerous casualties.