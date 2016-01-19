 Top
    Close photo mode

    Suicide bomber kills five in northwestern Pakistan

    More than 20 people wounded

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up close to a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least five people and wounding more than 20, Report informs citing the Reuters.

    The blast took place in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas, where security forces are fighting the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups near the border with Afghanistan, two senior government officials said.

    Rescue workers have started evacuating the wounded to a hospital in the city of Peshawar.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi