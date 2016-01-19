Suicide bomber kills five in northwestern Pakistan

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up close to a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least five people and wounding more than 20, Report informs citing the Reuters.

The blast took place in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas, where security forces are fighting the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups near the border with Afghanistan, two senior government officials said.

Rescue workers have started evacuating the wounded to a hospital in the city of Peshawar.