Suicide bomber kills 6 at Libya checkpoint

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber killed six people, including a child, Thursday at a checkpoint in a Libyan oil region that has been shaken by a recent jihadist assault, Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Red Crescent said.

“I am at the morgue where six bodies from the site of the attack were brought, including the body of a child,” said Mansour Ati, the head of Libya s Red Crescent.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber at the entrance to the town of Ras Lanouf, said Ossama al-Hodeiri, a spokesman for the security forces that guard nearby oil facilities, who was at the scene.

“A driver in a Toyota Land Cruiser blew himself up at a checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Ras Lanouf,” said Hodeiri.

He said three guards and a 16-month-old baby were killed, and that two other guards had been wounded.