    Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

    “The mosque was destroyed and burnt

    Baku. 3 january. REPORT.AZ/ The bomber hit the mosque in the town of Gamboru in Borno state, near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, during dawn prayers.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, said Ali Mustapha, an aid worker.

    “I was on my way to dawn prayer, then I heard the sound of a loud bomb explosion inside the mosque,” Mustapha told Reuters.

    “The mosque was destroyed and burnt,” he said. “After some hours, when we came to evacuation of the people, we saw 11 corpses, with the suicide bomber making (the total number of dead) 12.”

    Pictures of the aftermath of the blast showed the bodies of the dead uncovered and lined up on the ground. A building had been reduced to rubble, with only a few sections of wall left standing.

