    Suicide bomber detonates car packed with explosives at local govt headquarters in Somalia

    Three people killed, five others wounded

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on Monday at the local government headquarters in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which killed three people and wounded five others. Report informs citing the BBC.

    "We are behind the governor HQ attack," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, said.

    Earlier, police spokesman Major Mohamed Nur said a suicide bomber rammed a car packed with explosives into the entrance of the local government headquarters.

    "So far we have confirmed three civilians died and five others injured. It was a car bomb parked at a restaurant behind the governor's HQ," Abdifatah Omar, the mayor's spokesman told reporters at the scene.

