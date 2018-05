Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber has targeted an area near Afghan police and the Iraqi embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the TOLO News.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke. Number of victims is unknown.

Representative of the Kabul police, Basir Mujahid, confirmed that an explosion occurred in the city, but he did not give any details.