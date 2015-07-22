Suicide blast leaves 15 dead in Afghanistan market - UPDATED

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Blast in crowded marketplace in northern Afghanistan kills 15, injured 35, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 35 others wounded by a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province.

The attack occurred in a crowded market in the province's Almar district Wednesday when a bomber targeted military personnel patrolling through the district, where hundreds have recently been deployed to counter recent ground advances by Taliban fighters.

"The attack was carried out by an elderly suicide bomber using a motorbike at around 11:45 am Wednesday in a busy bazaar of the district," Almar District Chief Mohammad Saleh Monshi told Anadolu Agency. "Two military personnel were among those killed, while over 35 others, including soldiers, were wounded."

Most of the wounded civilians were villagers who had gone to the market for shopping following an unannounced cease-fire between Taliban and governmental forces to respect the Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

***

14:57

At least ten people are reported to have been killed and several others wounded in a suicide attack in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan, report informs citing foreign media, the officials have said.

A prominent member of parliament, Dr Naqibullah Fayeq said the blast happened in Alamar district's main market.

The politician said dozens of civilians had been wounded after a suicide bomber using a motorcycle blew his explosives up in the centre of the market.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse reporting from the Afghan capital, Kabul said "the apparent target of this suicide attack was Afghan security forces but we understand the hospital is full of injured civilians."

Other politicians have put the death toll higher. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.