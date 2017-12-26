Sudanese president gives Suakin Island to Turkey

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sudanese president Omer Al Bashir has agreed to hand over Suakin Island to Turkey for rebuilding.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

During his two-day official visit to the country, he visited several Ottoman sites including Al-Hanafi Mosque, Al-Shafei Mosque and an old customs building.

“The construction of the customs department has been completed. My brother Omar al-Bashir agreed to give Suakin island for a certain period of time. Do you know what it means to build and revive this place? With this we will respond to those who destroyed this place. We have more works to do but I will not tell them now”.