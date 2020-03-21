WHO: 20 vaccines against coronavirus getting produced

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/75544a48d2da5f6eac16cc90cd838e21/05af0447-1f92-41b9-bbdf-e558a02ec0c8_292.jpg

Several countries are searching for a vaccine against the COVID-19, and about 20 vaccines are currently being developed worldwide, "Report" informs citing Kommersant, as it was revealed by Maria van Kerkhove, Head of World Health Organization's emerging diseases and zoonosis.

"Research centers around the world are accelerating work on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus. At least 20 vaccines against COVID-19 coronavirus infection are currently under development. Their first clinical trials are already starting," said M. Kerkhove.

Speaking at the press conference, Michael Ryan, WHO Emergency Programme Director, noted the importance of following all precautions during vaccine development.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of infected people worldwide exceeds 234 thousand: 10 thousand died.