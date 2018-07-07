Students trapped in caves in Thailand wrote letter to parents and teachers

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Twelve schoolchildren, players of the local Junior football team and their 25-year-old coach, who trapped in the ten-kilometer cave Tham Luang in Northern Thailand since June 23 as a result of flood, handed a letter addressed to their families. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

A team of combat swimmers of the Thai Navy, working in a cave, published in his Twitter account a photo of a letter written on six notebook sheets, torn from different notebooks, which the children gave to the surface by one of the soldiers of the team, delivered letters of relatives to them the night before. Parents and relatives of young players, who are from 11 to 16 years old, have been living for two weeks in a tent camp at the entrance to the cave.

"Everyone is good, don't worry. When we go out, we want to eat different delicious meals. After we get off, we want to go home. Dear teachers, please do not ask us a lot of homework", - the childeren wrote on the first page. Each of them wrote a few lines in his handwriting about his condition.