Strong mainshock jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan: dead reported - VIDEO

© ToloNews

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ 6.1 magnitude quake strikes Afghanistan this morning.

Report informs referring to the ToloNews, residents fled buildings in a state of panic after tremors in major part of the country.

In Kabul, at least two heavy waves were felt.

The quake epicenter was in northern Badakhshan province, in the Hindu Kush mountains, bordering Pakistan.

Earthquake also occurred in Pakistan. One killed, other 9 were wounded as a result.

Roof of a private house collapsed in Bela city.

Residents of Pakistan's major cities felt tremors. Islamabad evacuated all state authorities.