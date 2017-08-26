Strong hurricane Harvey hits the United States

© NASA

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The strongest hurricane since Cathrine, the Harvey has hit the coastal region of Texas on Friday night; the natural disaster regime has been declared in the region.

The gust of wind reaches 215 km per hour in the center of the hurricane.

Harvey, that formed and was getting stronger in the Mexican Gulf, had been expected for several days. The White House reported that up to 4,6, million Americans would be in the region of the natural disaster.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared on August 23 the natural disaster regime in the territory of 30 counties in the state and asked the federal authorities for help, and started the evacuation of residents of the territory who would be subjected to the hurricane.

On Friday evening, US President Trump declared the natural disaster regime which must simplify the access of the federal resources to the region suffering from the natural disaster.