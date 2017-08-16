Strong fire occurred in Saudi Jeddah - PHOTO

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ A strong fire occurred in Jeddah’s historic center, western Saudi Arabia at Tuesday night, which caused damage to four buildings, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to civil defense spokesman, more than 12 fire teams rushed to extinguish the fire in historic Al-Balad district. No one was injured, residents of neighboring areas were also evacuated.

Cause of the fire and amount of damage are still unknown.

The historical part of Jeddah was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2014.