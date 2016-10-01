Strong earthquake hits Pakistan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Pakistan on Saturday, Report informs citing TASS.
According to the Hong Kong Meteorological Observatory, the earthquake occurred at 13:05 local time. The epicenter of the quake was at 160 kilometers north of the capital - the city of Islamabad. No reports on depth of the quake yet.
Also still no reports on casualties and destcructions. Xinhua News Agency reported, Islamabad has felt the tremors.
