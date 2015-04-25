 Top
    Close photo mode

    Strong earthquake hits Nepal

    Magnitude tremors reached 7.4 points

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Strong earthquake hits in Nepal, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

    Magnitude tremors reached 7.4 points. According to eyewitnesses, the tremors were felt not only in Nepal, but also in northern India, including New Delhi.

    It is reported that the capital of Nepal Kathmandu airport closed due to the earthquake.

    "The airport is closed, there are a lot of destructions", said in a Twitter of newspaper 'Times of India'.

    No casualties and injuries were reported.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi