Strong earthquake hits Greece

The earthquake with magnitude 5.7 was detected 38 km south-west of the city of Yanina in Greece, "Report" informs citing "Интерфакс," as such statement was made by The Altai-Sayan branch of the Geophysical Survey of the RAS.

According to the operational processing of the Altai-Sayan branch of the Geophysical Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake recorded at 04:50 on Saturday had coordinates 39:36 degrees north latitude and 20:66 degrees east longitude.

From the earthquake intensity in the epicenter, the event is assessed as "very strong."