​Strong earthquake hits China

Against the background of coronavirus, epidemic China is experiencing difficult times. The country has recently said that it defeated the COVID-19, thus no local cases reported by the Chinese government. However, today nature also struck a blow, as a strong earthquake hit China.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Report says, citing Ren TV.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 140 km from Urumqi. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Notably, this province is the land of the Uyghur Turks, which the Chinese government is trying to assimilate.