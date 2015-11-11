Strong earthquake hits Chile again

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A strong, 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the US Geological Survey said quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.8 and then 6.6, was at a very shallow depth of 10 km under the seabed. Its epicentre was 93 km northwest of Coquimbo and 466 km northwest of Santiago. It hit shortly before 2am on Tuesday.

The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

Chile's ONEMI emergency office said there were no preliminary reports of damage, while Chile's navy said the quake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

Chile is prone to earthquakes and was hit in 2010 by a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake and in 1960 by the largest earthquake ever recorded, at magnitude 9.5.