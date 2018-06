Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown men took hostages in Seine-et-Marne - the metropolitan region of France, Report informs referring to AFP.

Earlier, firefight with police took place in Dammarten en Goel. During the police persecution of the car with suspected terrorists attacked on editorial office of the magazine "Charlie Hebdo" on January 7 in Paris armed men began firing at the police car.

Police investigation is underway.