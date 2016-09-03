Storm Hermine threatens eastern states of US

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ US officials have warned of the devastating storm Hermine, which moves towards the eastern states, Report informs citing the BBC. Earlier, the storm has hit Florida.

One person killed even before Ermina was classified as the storm.

On Friday night and Saturday morning tens of thousands of homes and businesses remained without power in Florida and Georgia.

The storm should reach New York by Sunday.

According to the meteorologists, Hermine will move towards north along the east coast of the United States. On Saturday, the wind will increase and the storm will go into the Atlantic Ocean. It is likely that by Sunday evening the wind force to reach hurricane level, said in a statement of the National Hurricane Center..

Due to the threat posed by Hermine this weekend in many cities concerts canceled and beaches closed.