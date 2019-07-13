Storm Barry left nearly 50,000 people without power in Louisiana

Nearly 50,000 people are without power as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall on Louisiana's south-central coast. Report informs citing the TASS.

Millions of residents in Louisiana on Saturday braced for Tropical Storm Barry, which is threatening the southern US state and its largest city New Orleans with potentially disastrous rainfall and flooding.

By early Saturday the storm was packing winds of 65 miles (100 kilometers) per hour, just shy of hurricane strength, and 200 km south of the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.