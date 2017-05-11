Stoltenberg: NATO will not take part in Syria and Iraq military ops

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The North Atlantic alliance will not participate directly in military operations against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq.

Report informs citing the TASS, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Even with the entry of NATO into the coalition, its role will not change, alliance will not participate in Syria and Iraq military ops", he said.

Currently, NATO provides intelligence information on the situation in the region and trains Iraqi security forces.