    Stoltenberg: NATO not planning to hold combat operations in Syria and Iraq

    However the organization will provide support with AWACS surveillance planes to the international coalition fighting ISIL

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ NATO will not participate in combat operations in Syria and Iraq.

    Report informs referring to the Tass, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a conference on Afghanistan.

    "NATO will not be part of combat operations. We have already started training Iraqi officers in Jordan, we will soon start to train Iraqi officers in Iraq, and we will also start to provide support with AWACS surveillance planes to the international coalition fighting ISIL", Stoltenberg said.

