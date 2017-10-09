Stoltenberg: NATO does not want a new Cold War

© nato.int

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ We are concerned by Russia’s military build-up close to our borders.

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said speaking at a session of the NATO PA in Bucharest.

He stressed lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises such as the Zapad 2017 (West 2017).

“We continue to call on Russia to abide by its international commitments. Russia is our neighbor. Russia is here to stay. We do not want to isolate Russia. NATO does not want a new Cold War. Our actions are designed to prevent, not provoke conflict. And we are committed to transparency and predictability, which are in everybody’s interest”, he stated.

Speaking about threats and challenges to the Alliance, J. Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of combating terrorism, operations in Afghanistan.

“The situation in Afghanistan is challenging. We all understand the cost of staying in Afghanistan.The human cost and the financial cost. But the cost of walking away would be much higher. If NATO leaves too soon, we risk Afghanistan returning to a state of chaos. A safe haven for international terrorism.

The last time that happened then it led to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. In which almost 3000 people were killed.We cannot allow that to happen again. That is why we remain committed to Afghanistan”, he noted.